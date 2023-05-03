Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 To Premiere On Disney + Hotstar; Makers Say It's A Fresh Take On Star Wars

Disney+ Hotstar is all set for the premiere of the highly anticipated second volume of the animated anthology series Star Wars: Visions on May 4, 2023. Following the success of the Emmy-nominated Star Wars: Visions Volume 1, Volume 2 presents a fresh and dynamic take on the iconic Star Wars universe. Among the nine incredible shorts in the collection, The Bandits of Golak, produced by 88 Pictures and led by Milind D Shinde, is directed by the talented Indian animation filmmaker Ishan Shukla.

“With Star Wars: Visions Volume 2, we wanted to take audiences on a tour of the incredible animated filmmaking happening around the globe," says Star Wars: Visions Executive Producer James Waugh. “We hoped to see Star Wars through fresh eyes and fresh perspectives. 88 Pictures has always been a studio that impressed us and their vision to showcase the vibrant creativity of India’s rich culture through a Star Wars lens had us instantly hooked. The result is a dazzlingly beautiful film; deeply poignant and resonate, a story that feels deeply rooted in culture but also at home in the Star Wars galaxy.”

Expressing his excitement, Milind D Shinde, Founder and CEO of 88 Pictures, said, “Being a part of ‘Star Wars: Visions’ Volume 2 is a dream come true for us at 88 Pictures. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase our exceptional talent and represent India on the global animation stage. This project is not just another endeavour; it’s a chance for us to deliver an experience that will leave a lasting impression on audiences worldwide. We are ready to make our mark and take viewers on a visually stunning and emotionally captivating journey."

Director of The Bandits of Golak, Ishan Shukla, expressed his gratitude and delight for the opportunity to contribute to the beloved Star Wars universe. “I am humbled and overjoyed to have had the opportunity to create for the beloved Star Wars universe. I cannot wait to share it with viewers worldwide and immerse them in a world of adventure, excitement, and imagination."

The series is executive produced by James Waugh, Senior Vice President of Franchise Content & Strategy at Lucasfilm and with Jacqui Lopez and Josh Rimes.

