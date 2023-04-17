Starcast of Ponniyin Selvan-2 In Coimbatore For Promotions, Vikram Steals The Show

After the huge success of Mani Ratnam’s Ponnitin Selvan at the box office, the team is now gearing up for the second instalment of the film. The epic fantasy drama film is one of the most-anticipated Tamil films, keeping the audience on the edge since the teaser release. The film features Vikram, Jayaram Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Trisha among an ensemble cast of the film. The stellar star cast is currently on a promotional spree and now reached Coimbatore for the same.

Actor Vikram shared a photo on the social media platform of the main cast arriving at the Coimbatore airport. The snap shared on Instagram shows the Chola Gang ditching the ethnic outfits for the day and are seen in modern avatars. Vikram looks dashing in his white-on-white causal outfit and kept his hair up in a bun. Trisha donned a sea-green jumpsuit, while Aishwarya Lekshmi opted for the pink floral dress for the day. Karthi looks dapper in his white tee and denim look that he layered with a maroon shirt while on the other hand, while Jayam Ravi wore a blue polo shirt and jeans.

The caption of the post has been loosely translated from Tamil which reads: “Coimbatore! Here we come brother!”

Vikram also shared a small glimpse of his travel to Coimbatore along with his co-actors. In the Instagram Reel, Vikram enters the private jet area of the airport where he meets Jayaram Ravi and Karthi. The clips a closer look at his accessories from some of the funky rings to his statement neckpiece. After a while, the actor meets his co-actors and enters the jet. After a few frames, the actor gets off the flight and greets the paparazzi along with his fans.

The team is said to be travelling to different parts of the country including Kochi, Bangalore and Mumbai, covering all the major cities.

Ponniyin Selvan is based on Kalki’s novel of the same title. Both parts have been directed by Mani Ratnam and the second part is all set to hit the cinemas on April 28. The film also has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Prakash Raj, and Rahman in the key roles. The film is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions along with Madras Talkies.

