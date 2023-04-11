Suhana Khan Borrows Mom Gauri Khan's Rs 3 Lakh Tote Bag For KKR-RCB Match

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and fashion designer Gauri Khan, is often seen hogging the limelight. Suhana is yet to make her debut as an actress in Bollywood but that doesn’t stop her from hitting the headlines, thanks to the ever-watchful eyes of the paparazzi. Recently, Suhana once again grabbed the spotlight for carrying a luxurious Goyard Saint Louis tote bag, worth Rs 3 lakh, which happened to be the one owned by her mother Gauri Khan. Daughters borrowing their mother’s belongings is quite a common phenomenon. And despite her luxurious lifestyle, Suhana seems to be no different to the trend.

On April 6, Suhana Khan, along with Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at Eden Gardens, where the father-daughter duo attended the match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). They were accompanied by Suhana’s best buddy Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor. Following KKR’s nail-biting win against the Faf du Plessis-led RCB, SRK, Suhana and Shanaya were seen celebrating KKR’s victory on the field.

Dressed in a blue polka-dotted dress, Suhana was seen teaming up her pretty attire with a brown-and-black combined tote bag. Sensing familiarity, eagle-eyed netizens took no time to find out that it was the same bag carried by Gauri Khan on numerous occasions.

According to a report, Gauri was spotted with the expensive tote bag on her regular outings, shopping ventures and even while travelling. Like every daughter, Suhana too seemed to have borrowed the exclusive Goyard Saint Louis tote from her mother’s bag collection.

Earlier, Suhana Khan was also clicked by the shutterbugs attending Tania Shroff’s star-studded birthday party. Tania Shroff is the girlfriend of actor Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. On that occasion, Suhana was decked up in an animal-printed dress, which too belonged to the wardrobes of Gauri.

Suhana Khan is geared up to make her debut in Bollywood with director Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming musical, titled The Archies. The yet-to-be-released film is the Indian adaptation of the popular comic series having the same title. The film will also feature newcomers Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister, Agastya Nanda, grandson of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, Mihir Ahuja, Vedan Raina and Yuvraj Menda in titular roles.

