Sundara Manamadhe Bharli Team Graces Naming Ceremony Of Hrishikesh Shelar's Baby

Hrishikesh Shelar is one of the known faces of the Marathi entertainment industry. He has won millions of hearts with his acting prowess in Marathi television and movies. However, recently, Shelar was blessed with a baby girl. On this occasion, Hrishikesh arranged a grand naming ceremony for his daughter in Mumbai. The event was attended by close friends and family members along with the entire team of Sundara Manamadhe Bharli. The actor shared pictures from the ceremony which are currently garnering everyone’s attention. In the photos, the actor and his family, along with the entire team Sundara Manamadhe Bharli, were seen enjoying themselves to the fullest.

See the pics:

Along with this, Hrishikesh also shared some glimpses from his daughter Roohi’s naming ceremony. Hrishikesh wrote, “ROOHI may Roohdaar bless Roohi!"

Seeing the post, fans to celebs, all congratulated Hrishikesh and showered good wishes for his daughter Roohi. Hrishikesh Shelar got married to actress Sneha Kate who is well-known for the show BR Ambedkar.

On the professional front, Hrishikesh came into the limelight after appearing in the popular Marathi TV series Sundara Manamadhe Bharli. It is bankrolled by Manava Naik under the banner of Strawberry Pictures. The series centres around Latika, a kind-hearted and intelligent young woman. Latika is played by Akshaya Naik.

Apart from this, Hrishikesh is currently seen in Tula Shikvin Changalach Dhada. The series airs on Zee Marathi and also features Kavita Lad and Shivani Rangole in the lead roles. The series is bankrolled by Ericon Telefilms founded by Sharmishtha Raut and Tejas Desai. The show is helmed by Chandrakant Gaikwad and premiered on March 13, this year. He has also acted in a few Marathi movies such as Bhutacha Honeymoon and Anya Cha Pravas.

