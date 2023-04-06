Suresh Unnikrishnan's Debut Film Ezhuthola Roars At London Film Festival

Debutante director Suresh Unnikrishnan’s maiden film Ezhuthola (A Chronicle of Alphabets) has earned him the Best First Time Director Award and Best Foreign Film Award at the London Independent Film Awards, an IMDB qualifying monthly festival with annual screenings.

Ezhuthola talks about how contemporary technical education is more valuable than traditional education because it is more focused on technology. It raises questions about how contemporary society may balance the two systems while preserving their respective moral foundations.

Nisha Sarang plays the lead role in the film. Apart from Nisha, Ezhuthola also stars Shankar, Hemant Menon, Krishna Prasad and Jayakrishnan. The cinematography of the film has been handled by Sreejith Patcheni. Mahakavi Olappamanna, Kaitapram Damodaran Namboothiri, Bilu V Mohan Sithara and Prashant Karma composed the music and the lyrics have been written by Narayanan.

On the other hand, Shankar’s first film was Chekaran Oru Chilla, directed by CB Malail in 1986. Shankar played the lead in the film. He has previously directed three films under the name Shankar Panicker. Shankar was last seen in the 2021 film Bhramam starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. He has said that he will be active in the field of production along with acting.

Director Unnikrishnan has spent the last 15 years living in the UK, where he is pursuing a profession as a solicitor in England and Wales. His constant interaction with those around him, particularly immigrants, greatly enhances his creativity. Unnikrishnan’s curiosity and knowledge as a director and screenplay enabled him to create scripts that reflected modern life and thought.

