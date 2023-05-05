Sushmita Sen Learns Kalaripayattu For Aarya 3 Post Heart Attack; Fans Call Her 'Inspirational'

Sushmita Sen seems to be stepping up her game for the upcoming season of Aarya by delving into the Indian martial art of Kalaripayattu. In a video shared by Sushmita, she can be seen practising with Kalaripayattu trainer Sunil. The actor wrote in the caption, “You are amazing Sir #Sunil @cvn_kalari. Huge love & respect for you and the Art of #kalaripayattu. Here’s to us & the preparation for #aarya3.”

Kalaripayattu is a traditional martial art form originating in the Indian state of Kerala. It is believed to be one of the oldest fighting systems in existence, dating back over 3000 years. Kalaripayattu is a physically demanding practice that involves a combination of strikes, kicks, grappling, and weaponry. Check out the video here:

Despite a heart attack earlier this year, Sushmita has been dedicatedly working on the upcoming season of Aarya. The actor was filming for the third season of the show when she suffered the health scare. Her co-star Vikas Kumar, who plays the role of ACP Khan in the web series, had revealed to News 18 that they were unaware that it was a heart attack. The actor had said, “Unfortunately, Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack. We didn’t know at first about it…In the beginning, even she didn’t know what happened. Tests were done and all. She finally came to know that it was a heart attack, and that’s when she shared it on Instagram. Till then, none of us, actors, knew about it. That’s how it should be because otherwise, it becomes noise. She didn’t want it that way. She wanted to tell the world herself.”

Sushmita plays the titular character of Aarya Sareen in the web series Aarya. Her character is a doting mother and wife who is forced to enter the drug business to protect her family after her husband is killed.

Looks like sushmita is back to work and raring to go!

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here