Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: 'Bapuji' Amit Bhatt Poses On A Bike, Sparks Meme Fest

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a popular television show, known for its ensemble cast including Dilip Joshi, Sachin Shroff, Mandar Chandwadkar, Amit Bhatt, and others. The cast portrays characters from various regions of the country. Recently, Amit Bhatt, who stars as the elderly Bapuji in the show, surprised fans with a completely different look.

A paparazzi recently shared a picture of Amit on social media, where he can be seen sporting a casual look with jeans, a T-shirt, and a Gandhi topi. It’s a refreshing change from his usual attire as Bapuji, who is often seen wearing the Gandhi topi but not jeans and a T-shirt. In the photo, Amit looks directly into the camera with a subtle smile on his face.

Many joked that he was on his way to pick up Daya Ben. One user wrote, “Bahut time ho gaya Daya ben show per nahin aa Rahi isliye use bike per Lene ja rahe hain …." Another commented, “Bapuji audition dete hue Golmaal 5 ka."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) has been running for almost 15 years now. The serial has become so popular that the actors have become household names. Over the years, TMKOC has seen various actors quit. From the lead of the show, Daya Ben, being changed several times to Shailesh Lodha, who played the role of Taarak Mehta, quitting, the show has seen a lot of changes in its cast. And one such change that still hurts the fans is when Bhavya Gandhi, also known as Tapu, decided to leave the show after nine long years.