Tabu To Neena Gupta, 5 Bollywood Actresses Who Made Prolific Comebacks

There are many Bollywood actresses who took a long break from their acting careers to prioritise their families or personal life. While some continued to stay away, there are a few like Neena Gupta, Tabu and Juhi Chawla, among others who made a comeback and how! These actresses who had previously won the audience with their excellent acting chops came back and slayed on the screen with their outstanding choices of scripts. Be it on the silver screen or on OTT, these actresses grabbed the opportunities and let their work speak for them.

Tabu received accolades for her movies like Virasat and Chandni Bar. The actress delivered hit after hit with movies like Golmaal Again, Andhadhun, Haider, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Drishyam 2, Kutte and Bholaa. She has kept her fans enthralled with her captivating performances.

Juhi Chawla, who was known for playing the bubbly girl and had excellent comic timing, was a part of movies like Qayamat se Qayamat Tak, Ishq, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Darr and Yes Boss, to name a few. She made a comeback with Gulaab Gang. Recently, she starred in the Amazon Prime Video Original Series Hush Hush.

Manisha Koirala was a hit actress of the 90s with movies like Dil Se, 1942: A Love Story Mann and Akele Hum Akele Tum. However, the actress was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012. She fought it and emerged victorious in 2013 and later made a comeback with Dear Maya in 2017. She featured in Lust Stories in Dibakar Banerjee’s film, followed by Sanju, Maska and Shehzada. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hiramandi in the pipeline.

The beauty queen, Sushmita Sen became Miss Universe in 1994. She worked in movies like Vaastu Shastra, Main Aisa Hi Hoon and Main Hoon Na, among many others. She made a comeback to the industry with the web series Arya, which became one of the most popular and most-watched Indian series.

Neena Gupta’s comeback was marked by her appearance in Badhaai Ho opposite Gajraj Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra at the age of 58 in 2018. The veteran actress is known for her sass and ultimate style. She recently worked in movies like Uunchai, Goodbye, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and series like Masaba Masaba and Panchayat.

