Tamannaah Bhatia To Kajal Aggarwal, 6 Actress Who Make Big Bucks From Their Businesses

South actresses have a huge fan base worldwide. They rule the hearts of the viewers with their acting skills and social media presence. But do you know that apart from their acting profession, many South actresses are involved in businesses as well?

There are many names in this list, but today we are talking only about the south divas earning big money from businesses. Let’s take a look at six such divas.

1. Shruti Haasan: Shruti Haasan is the owner of a production house named Isidro. It focuses on short films, digital films and musical and multimedia-based modern content.

2. Tamannaah Bhatia: Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most successful actresses in the South film industry. She is the owner of an online jewellery line named www.witengold.com. The actress started this business along with her father Santhosh Bhatia. The online brand is owned by Tamanna Bejeweled Private Limited, a family-owned company of Santosh Bhatia and Rajni Bhatia.

3. Kajal Aggarwal: Kajal Aggarwal owns a premium fashion jewellery brand, named Marsala, in partnership with her younger sister Nisha and entrepreneur Supriya Khanna.

4. Nayanthara: In 2021, Nayanthara launched her own production company Rowdy Pictures along with her husband Vignesh Shivan. They have produced many super hit films like Koozhangal, Netrikann and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal which received numerous accolades. Along with this, the actress is also a very good investor. Nayanthara has invested in many companies.

5. Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Samantha Ruth Prabhu also handles her other businesses apart from films. The actress is the co-founder of the clothing brand Saki. Apart from this, she also manages an NGO named Pratyusha Support. It started its services in February 2014.

6. Rakul Preet Singh: Rakul Preet Singh is one of the big stars in South showbiz industry. Along with acting, she is the owner of 3 gyms in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. She is a fitness freak and that’s why perhaps she has also invested in the gym business.

