Tamil Actress Lavanya Reveals She Once Attempted Suicide

Model-turned-actress Lavanya is a popular face of the Tamil television industry. The actress is currently ruling television with Star Vijay channel’s popular show Pandian Stores. The actress has now drawn attention of all for a sensational revelation about her personal life in a recent interview.

In the interview, Lavanya said that when she got the opportunity to play the character of Mulla in the Pandian Stores serial, she did not accept it instantly. She added that she thought a lot before accepting the role as the makers of the serial were known for frequently changing the actors and actresses of the show.

Lavanya further said that in the beginning, she was afraid that whether her fans would accept her as the character of Mulla had already been changed twice. But, after accepting the role, she got a lot of good responses from the viewers.

In addition to this, Lavanya also shared a childhood incident. The actress revealed that when she was in school she wanted to participate in the singing competitions, but her family did not allow her. Lavanya said that she tried to die by suicide once and later, her family gave her permission to pursue music. The interview is currently going viral and garnering everyone’s attention.

Pandian Stores is a Tamil-language television series airing on Star Vijay. The show features Sujitha, Stalin, Kumaran Thangarajan, Hema Rajkumar, Venkat Renganathan, Saravana Vickram, VJ Deepika and Sheela in the pivotal roles.

After VJ Chitra’s sudden demise in December 2020, her role was replaced by Kaavya Arivumani. Currently, Lavanya plays the role.

Also, VJ Deepika’s character Aishu was initially played by Vaishali Taniga and then she was replaced by Saai Gayathri Bhuvanesh. VJ Deepika is back in the serial to reprise the role again. The series is directed jointly by Siva Sekar and David Charlie.

On the professional front, Lavanya started her career as a model. She was actively involved in participating in beauty pageants. In 2019, she won the crown of Queen Madras. She came into the limelight after appearing in the Tamil serial Sippikul Muthu in 2022, which airs on Vijay TV.

Lavanya is soon going to make her silver screen debut with the upcoming Tamil film Racer. The movie is directed by Satz Rex and also features Akil Santhosh.

