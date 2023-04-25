59 Years Of Panakkara Kudumbam: A Look Back At The Iconic MG Ramachandran-starrer

Actor and Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MG Ramachandran was a popular star in both the cine world and the political field. He has delivered countless hits in his career spanning decades, some of which include Enga Veettu Pillai, Adimai Penn, Aayirathil Oruvan, Padagotti, and Ninaithathai Mudippavan. He has worked in films that have been adapted from both Hollywood and French films, alongside those inspired by Western novels. Among the numerous movies he has acted in, the one in Panakkara Kudumbam is still considered to be one of his iconic performances.

Panakkara Kudumbam clocked 59 years on April 24 this year. The Tamil-language drama was helmed by TR Ramanna, while the script and songs’ lyrics of the 1964 cinematic marvel were penned by Sakthi TK Krishnasamy. The famed lyricist in his forties launched the Shakti Natak Sabha, where he conducted and supervised many stage plays. His works boasted a striking resemblance to a James Bond-style detective story with a major focus on friendships, and the destiny of lovers.

MG Ramachandran proved his mettle as an actor in Panakkara Kudumbam, quite flawlessly. His on-screen character Nalla Thambi gripped the attention of movie enthusiasts, hooking them to the screen. The masses lauded the chemistry of MG Ramachandran and the film’s lead actress B Saroja Devi. Needless to mention, Panakkara Kudumbam gave rise to one of the most talented actors of the Tamil film industry aka MG Ramachandran, who need not have to look back since the film, climbing the ladder of success higher and higher.

Panakkara Kudumbam had all the elements of family, love, emotions and revenge, making it a perfect family drama. The story revolves around Rani, who belongs to an affluent family. Despite Muthiah being his father, she is not allowed to identify him as her father. When Rani falls in love with one of her co-workers at the office, Muthiah opposes the bond owing to a secret influence of a relative.

Also starring RS Manohar and Nagesh in important roles, Panakkara Kudumbam turned out to be a box-office success. The film enjoyed a winning streak in the theatres for over 150 days.

In 1970, Panakkara Kudumbam was remade in Hindi with the title Humjoli, starring Jeetendra in the lead. Panakkara Kudumbam was further remade in the Kannada language in the year 1978, titled Bhale Huduga, while the Telugu version of the film starring Chiranjeevi was named Intiguttu.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here