Home » entertainment » Tamil Cinema » A Rare Video Of RajniKanth And Vishnuvardhan Goes Viral
1-MIN READ

A Rare Video Of RajniKanth And Vishnuvardhan Goes Viral

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 19:59 IST

Bangalore Rural, India

Vishnu Rajani's 37-year-old video goes viral.

Vishnu Rajani's 37-year-old video goes viral.

Rajinikanth, Vishnuvardhan, and Shivaji Ganesan acted together in the movie Viduthalai.

An old video of two big stars of south cinema has now emerged on the internet and it is going viral. This video featuring two superstars is attracting a lot of attention. One is a superstar in the Tamil film industry and another was a heart-throb of the Kannada film industry. But, the sad part is one of these superstars is no longer with us. However, he will always have a special corner in his fan’s hearts. They will always remember him.

This video is from the year 1986. It has been shared multiple times by the fans. The famous actors seen in the video are Sandalwood action hero Vishnuvardhan and Tamil superstar Rajinikanth.

We are talking about a 37-year-old video of superstars Vishnuvardhan and Rajinikanth. These actors are immensely popular and they have a huge fan following. At the same time, they have also made a mark in Hindi Cinema.

Rajinikanth, Vishnuvardhan, and Shivaji Ganesan acted together in the movie Viduthalai. This movie was released in 1986. But now only one scene of this film is shared on the internet.

This is a scene where Rajinikanth and Vishnuvardhan smoke cigarettes together. If you look at the scene, it looks real.

In Viduthalai, Vishnuvardhan played the role of Amar. This scene was shot in a hospital, where Amar is admitted because of a broken leg. Superstar Rajinikanth played the role of Raja in the movie. This cigarette smoking scene depicts their friendship.

    As narrated in the scene, Amar has recovered from his leg injury and is ready to go home. Rajinikanth (Raja) puts a cigarette in his mouth and lights it with the help of a lighter. Then Vishnu (Amar) gestures that he wants it too. Then Rajinikanth (Raja) takes out the cigarette from his mouth and puts it in Vishnu’s mouth. Vishnuvardhan holds a cigarette and exhales smoke. They look at each other and smile. Then Rajinikanth grabs Vishnu’s shoulder and says something.

    This video is a rare one. A Vishnuvardhan fan named Bhagwanth Muthyalappa first shared this video on his social media handle. Fans are thrilled to watch this.

    Entertainment Bureau
    Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
    1. entertainment
    2. south India
    3. rajnikanth
    4. news18-discover
    first published:May 13, 2023, 19:59 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 19:59 IST