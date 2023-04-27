Actor Ajith Kumar Rides Bike And Turns Chef In Nepal, Video Goes Viral

South Indian film industry actor Ajith Kumar is known for his passion for bike riding. He has been on a cross-country tour on his high-end luxury bike and is currently in Nepal. While fans have been sharing pictures and videos of Ajith’s adventurous journey on social media, a video has gone viral where the actor is seen interacting with a fan.

In the video, fans in Nepal met him, and one of them asked, “What do you want to say to the people of Nepal?" To which Ajith replied, “I want you to live a beautiful life." This video has gone viral on social media, and netizens are admiring their favourite superstar’s gesture.

Another video of Ajith is going viral on social media in which the actor is seen turning into a chef at a local restaurant in Nepal. He is also seen wearing a chef’s hat and an apron and preparing a Nepalese dish with the help of the restaurant staff. He also poses with them for a photo with a smile on his face.

The video has impressed Ajith’s fans, who have praised his simplicity and versatility. One fan commented, “From an actor to a part-time chef? He can do anything." Another fan wrote, “Living his life. God bless him."

Ajith is an avid bike lover and loves to travel on his bike. He has been travelling to various places such as Kargil, Leh, Ladakh, Jammu, Srinagar, Manali, Rishikesh and Haridwar. It is expected that the actor will soon return to India and announce his new project.

Meanwhile, Ajith and his wife, Shalini, celebrated their 23rd anniversary on April 25. Shalini shared a picture on her Instagram handle where she can be seen hugging her husband. She captioned the picture as “23 years" followed by a heart emoji.

Ajith Kumar was last seen in Thunivu which was a heist-drama that had him in a negative role. The film also starred Manju Warrier and was helmed by H Vinoth. It was a huge success at the box office and earned around Rs 200 crore globally.

