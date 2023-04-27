Actor Jayaram's 'Cool Look As Kalamukhan' From Ponniyin Selvan 2 Is A Hit Among Fans

The team of Ponniyin Selvan 2 have left no stone unturned to promote their film. The team has been touring around the country and the audience is excited to watch the sequel of Mani Ratnam’s directorial. To increase the hype, the team has released a little sneak peek of the film where Malayalam actor Jayaram can be seen in an all-new look. Jayaram shared a closer look at his character from the scene on Instagram.

In the picture, Jayaram impersonated a sadhu with unwashed hair, a long beard and Vibhuti smeared on his face to bring the look of the character more realistic. He can be also seen sporting a woollen cloth on his left shoulder.

He penned in the caption of the post, “Check out this cool look as ‘Kalamukhan’ from PS2.”

The fans have been awed by the makeover done by the actor for his character in the film. One of the Instagram users commented in the comments section, “You nailed it, sir.” Another fan said, “First I thought it is Asif Ali but what a brilliant makeover eagerly waiting for PS 2.”

Check out the look here:

On Wednesday, Lyca Productions released a sneak peek from the film featuring Karthi and Jayaram in their characters. The caption of the tweet read, “The inseparable duo! Check out the sneak peek from Ponniyin Selvan 2 featuring our favourite Vanthiyathevan and Nambi!”

The video begins with Karthi’s character Vanthiyathevan tied and it is nighttime when he sees a figure passing by swiftly and thinks it might be a ghost. He then starts chanting so it stays away from him. After a few frames, Jayaram as Kalamukhan enters the scene. When Vanthiyathevan recognises Nambi, he asked to free him. The duo’s banter will leave you in splits by the end of the clip.

Watch the entire sneak here:

The epic fantasy dram has a stellar star cast featuring Vikram, Jayaram Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha in significant roles. Ponniyin Selvan is based on Kalki’s novel of the same title. The second part is all set to hit the cinemas on April 28. The film is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions along with Madras Talkies.

