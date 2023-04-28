Actor Mahendran's Encounter With Specially-abled Petrol Pump Attendant Will Melt Your Heart

South actor Mahendran has become one of the most sought-after stars in the film industry. He has successfully impressed the masses with his versatility and stint in films including Namma Oorukku Ennadhan Achu, Asalu Em Jarigindhante, Chidambaram Railway Gate and Nadodi Kanavu, among others. Besides putting his acting skills to the test and grinding at the gym to keep himself fit, Mahendran is also known for his down-to-earth personality. Recently, the 32-year-old, while taking fuel for his vehicle, met with a specially-abled employee at the petrol pump. The man also claimed to be a big fan of Thalapathy Vijay.

Mahendran dropped the heartwarming interaction with the pump attendant on Instagram. The video captured the gas station attendant having a short conversation with Mahendran. Taking a close-up shot of the man, the actor showed that the attendant had an amputated arm.

But despite the difficulty, he appeared to be quite active, counting money with one hand, while holding the cash with his other severed hand. After watching the attendant’s dedication to his work, Mahendran was left super-impressed, lauding him for his effort. “It doesn’t matter how much money you have, just having the heart and mind is enough," the actor was heard saying in the video while sitting inside his car.

During the interaction, the pump assistant showed Mahendran the back cover of his cell phone where a small sticker of Vijay Thalapathy was pasted. This indicated the man’s admiration for the Varisu star. Mahendran further urged viewers to share the video so that the petrol pump attendant fulfils his desire of meeting Thalapathy Vijay once in his life. Mahendran also took a selfie with the man, before both of them send flying kisses to one another.

The video was quick to attract the attention of social media users who filled the comments section with lovely reactions. While some have heaped praises on the man for his determination and hard work, others have expressed their confidence in him meeting Thalapathy Vijay if the actor ever happens to come across this video.

Mahendran’s latest release was the Arun Karthik directorial Riupbury. The horror-comedy, starring Kaavya Arivumani, Noble James, Arati Podi and Srrini in pivotal roles premiered on the silver screens on April 21. As per reports, Riupbury is faring well at the ticket window.

