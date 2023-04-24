Actor Prabhu Urges Tamil Nadu Govt To Unveil Sivaji Ganesan’s Statue In Trichy

Tamil actor Prabhu has recently requested Minister KN Nehru to open the statue of late actor Sivaji Ganesan, which was installed ten years ago in Trichy. Prabhu said this during the inauguration of a photo exhibition of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, which is titled Our Chief Minister, Our Pride. While speaking to the media after visiting the exhibition, Prabhu said, “I have been familiar with Chief Minister MK Stalin since childhood. He is a hard-working person. The reason he has reached the position of Chief Minister today is due to his hard work and perseverance. He is a member of the DMK and has also been a youth secretary, mayor, deputy chief minister, and chief minister. All of this has happened due to his hard work. Through this photo exhibition, we can all better understand how much he has been working for the people.”

He also added that Trichy has a special place in his heart. He said that Sivaji, Karunanidhi, and Anbil Dharmalingam all grew up together in this city. There was a bullock driver in the city, and everyone used to travel around on that bullock cart. Prabhu added that he has requested the DMK government to open the statue of Sivaji Ganesan, which was installed 10 years ago. He further stated that the people of Trichy have as much affection for Sivaji Ganesan as they have for Karunanidhi, and he is hopeful that the government will unveil the statue soon.

Prabhu inaugurated this exhibition to celebrate the 70th birthday of MK Stalin at Tiruchi Thuya Valanar School Ground under the leadership of DMK General Secretary and Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Trichy Mayor M Anbazhagan were also present at the event.

Nearly 350 pictures, highlighting Mr Stalin’s political journey and life history, were displayed at the 12,000 sq ft photo exhibition organised by the Trichy district DMK. The exhibition would be open from 10 am to 8 pm. Cultural events such as Bharathanattiyam and Pattimandram would be conducted in the evening hours.

