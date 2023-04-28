Actor Rahman Shares Adorable Pictures With His Grandson, Fans React

Malayalam actor Rahman surprised his fans by sharing a few pictures of his grandson on social media. All his fans were shocked that the actor had become a grandfather. The actor posted some adorable pictures of his grandson, Ayaan, on the occasion of Eid. In the caption, the actor expressed his love and admiration for his grandson and wrote, “Sometimes the smallest things take the most room in your heart. Hi friends, meet Jr."

The pictures received an overwhelming response from the audience. Many of them couldn’t help but praise the actor for his looks and the cute baby. While some people welcomed him to the grandfather’s club, others found it difficult to select who was cuter among the two.

One of Rahman’s fans wrote, “Masha Allah. Great bro. Welcome to the club. So good to see Ayaan." Another fan wrote, “Difficult to pick who is the cutest." Many users couldn’t believe that Rahman had become a grandfather. One of the users commented, “Gem! But I can’t believe you are an Uppuppa."

The post by Rahman shows the heartwarming relationship between him and his grandson. It also shows that age has nothing to do with anything and is just a number.

Rahman’s film Ponniyin Selvan 2 was released on Friday. The magnum opus has been directed by legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam. The film also stars Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nassar, Parathiban, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakashraj, Lal, R Sarathkumar, Jayachitra and Balaji Sakthivel in key roles. Ponniyin Selvan 2 has music and background scores composed by the music maestro, AR Rahman.

