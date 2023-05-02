Actor Sathish Stephen Reveals Why He Couldn't Join The Cast Of Thalapathy Vijay’a Ghilli

Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Ghilli was released on April 17, 2004, and remains one of the evergreen films in his career. Critics and audience loved the film and appreciated aspects like editing, screenplay, camera work, etc. The film has again dominated headlines in 2023 because of actor Sathish Stephen. In an exclusive interview with Galatta Media, Sathish revealed how he couldn’t make it to Ghilli’s cast. According to the actor, Ghilli’s actor Dharani wanted that there should be the role of Vijay’s brother unlike the original film Okkadu.

In Okkadu, protagonist Ajay Verma (Mahesh Babu) had a sister. Ghilli was the remake of Okkadu. Sathish told the portal that Dharani had taken a test shot of him as well. But things couldn’t move forward. According to him, the director felt that they could add a lot of interesting elements around the track of the brother and sister. The actor also realised the same and was okay with not being roped in for Ghilli’s cast.

Actress Nancy Jennifer played the role of Vijay’s sister Bhuvana in Ghilli and received accolades for her acting prowess. The audience appreciated Nancy’s comic timing in the scenes between her and Vijay.

Thalapathy Vijay played the role of Saravana Velu, an aspiring kabaddi player who goes to Madurai to participate in a regional match. He rescues Dhanalakshmi (Trisha Krishnan) from Muthupandi (Prakash Raj) who wants to marry her forcefully. Prakash won the Filmfare Award under the Best Villain category for this film. Vijay was also nominated for the Filmfare Award under the Best Actor category for this movie.

Vijay is currently busy shooting for his next film Leo in Chennai. According to an update tweeted by Vijay’s team on April 10, the Chennai schedule will be wrapped up in 17 days. The team has moved to Hyderabad for the subsequent schedule. In Hyderabad, the majority of Leo’s shooting will take place in the Ramoji Film City.

#LEO : The Chennai schedule is already underway. The shoot will be completed in Chennai in around 17 days as per the plans. The team will fly to Hyderabad for the next schedule where the majority of the shooting will take place inside RFC. #LeoFilm #BloodySweet @actorvijay— Actor Vijay Team (@ActorVijayTeam) April 10, 2023

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo is expected to release on October 19.

