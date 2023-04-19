Actress Aishwarya Bhaskaran Shares She Is Facing Sexual Harassment Online

South actress Aishwarya Bhaskaran has recently spoken up against the online sexual harassment that she faced. Recently, in a video on her YouTube channel Multi Mommy, she shared the trauma she faced after several men sent her loathsome messages online. In the video, she spoke about the worst messages — along with the pictures — that were sent to her by people. Aishwarya shared that the pictures and the messages have caused her a lot of mental trauma. She explained that people messaged her saying that she was still attractive and sent her inappropriate images of themselves. She even revealed that a person messaged her late at night and asked to visit her home so that they could see soaps personally. This triggered her, and she said that she is just selling soap and not herself.

On her Youtube channel, Aishwarya posts about vegan recipes, soap-making, and spirituality. She also has a soap business and uses her social media platform to promote it. She has also revealed that her soap business has now become her primary source of income due to a lack of acting opportunities at the moment.

Aishwarya, the daughter of veteran actress Lakshmi, is single right now and she has always been vocal about the relationships she has had or her marriage gone wrong. Taking advantage of her single status, many men have sent her sexually harassing content on social media. She didn’t stay quiet about the situation and publicly called out the harassers. She called these acts extremely disgusting and unacceptable.

After watching her video, people supported her with positive comments. Netizens asked her to stay strong and ignore such messages and to continue focusing on her well-being like always. Aishwarya also thanked her fans for their constant support throughout the situation.

Aishwarya Baskaran is best known for her work in films like Ejamaan (in which she starred alongside Rajinikanth), Aaru and Panchathanthiram. During the lockdown, she co-founded the YouTube channel Sound Saroja with another actress Gautami; but the partnership quickly ended, and she launched her own channel Multi Mommy.

