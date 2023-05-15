Actress Hima Bindhu's Childhood Picture With Thalapathy Vijay Goes Viral

Actress Hima Bindhu is known for working predominantly in Tamil cinema. She made her television debut with the daily soap Idhayathai Thirudathey, which aired on Colors Tamil. Recently, her childhood pictures are making a huge buzz on the internet. In the viral picture, the actress can be seen striking a pose with actor Thalapathy Vijay.

The actress is seen dressed in a white dress. Meanwhile, the actor looked dashing in a blue T-shirt and brown pants. Now, the photo is garnering huge traction on social media.

Time and again, the actress shares pictures and videos that start trending on the internet in no time. Not too long ago, she was seen all-decked up in a traditional ensemble as she offered prayers at the temple.

While sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “Good for good, Bad for bad. Note: Better avoid bad thoughts. And don’t kill yourself”. Fans have lauded the actress for her sartorial statement and alluring persona.

Be it her traditional picks or Western choices, the actress always manages to grab the eyeballs. Not so long ago, the actress was seen donning a white top which she paired with pink jeans and looked phenomenal.

On the work front, she is best known for television shows, including Idhayathai Thirudathey and Mandakini. The recently launched OTT serial Mandakini represents a fantastical story of love and redemption. Starring Priya Hegde, Hima Bindhu, and RK Chandan in the lead roles, the serial revolves around a young woman who experiences strange things in life.

Meanwhile, Thapapathy Vijay has acted in commercially successful films like Mersal, Master, Kaththi, and Thuppakki. His other noteworthy films include Beast, Theri, Sarkar, Thalaivaa, Rowdy Rathore, and many more.

The actor is now all set to star in a slew of films such as Leo, an untitled film with Vetrimaaran, and Thalapathy 68. Thalapathy Vijay made his acting debut as a child artist. Now, he has carved a niche for himself in the showbiz industry. He was last seen in Vamshi Paidipally’s directorial Varisu, which became one of Tamil cinema’s most successful films.