Actress Nakshatra Viswanathan's Adorable Baby Shower Pictures With Husband Vishwa Sam

Tamil television actress Nakshatra Viswanathan is expecting her first child with her husband Vishwa Sam. The pair who tied the nuptial knot in July 2022 first announced her pregnancy on January 29 this year. Nakshatra is best known for her role in the television series Yaaradi Nee Mohini as well as her character Valli in the 2022 comedy-drama soap opera Valli Thirumanam. The actress is currently on cloud nine counting the days before she and her partner start their journey as new parents. Recently, Nakshatra and Vishwa threw an intimate and private baby shower ceremony for the mom-to-be. Pictures of the event were shared by Nakshatra on Instagram.

“We are about to receive the most adorable present of our Life,” captioned the Tamil actress. She was draped in a pretty pink, Kanjeevaram silk saree, having distinguished patterns in gold. Nakshatra accessorised her traditional look with statement golden jewellery, her hair done in a braid, and decorated beautifully with a flower garland. Vishwa also sported an ethnic look for his wife’s baby shower, decked up in a silk, rose-gold kurta, coupled with a veshti of the same hue.

Nakshatra and Vishawa posed together for the click, flashing overjoyed smiles and looking into each other’s eyes affectionately. In the following video, the lovebirds were captured in a romantic moment as Vishwa pulled his wife closer. He caressed Nakshatra’s baby bump tenderly, while the actress too stroked her baby bump quite fondly. The lovely video concluded with Vishwa planting a forehead kiss on his beloved’s forehead.

Soon after the picture and video surfaced on the Internet, social media users swooped into the comments, congratulating the couple on their new life as first-time parents. “Waiting to see baby,” commented one excited fan, while others dropped uncountable red heart emojis.

Earlier on January 28, Nakshatra announced on social media that she was expecting her first baby with Vishwa in an adorable Instagram post. Clicking a selfie, dressed in a green, ribbed, full-sleeved top, coupled with floral-patterned bottoms, the television actress flaunted her baby bump, sporting a smile. “The Best Is Yet To Come,” she captioned the snap.

Nakshatra made her debut in the film world with the J Jayakumar and Kay Jayakumar directorial Kida Poosari Magudi. Later on, she debuted in the popular Tamil TV show Yaaradi Nee Mohini. Her significant other, Vishwa is the executive producer of Zee Tamil TV.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here