Actress Rakshitha Shares Photos From Her Shree Rajarajeshwari Temple Trip With Family

Kannada actress Rakshitha made her debut in the film industry with the film Appu, directed by Puri Jagannath. She went on to act in several other memorable films like Idiot and Andhrawala. After her marriage to director Prem, she took a long sabbatical from films. She is now back to work, much to the delight of her fans. Rakshitha also keeps fans updated about her personal life. Some time back, she visited the Shree Rajarajeshwari temple, located at Polali (Karnataka). She treated fans to her pictures from that trip. Fans appreciated the picture and also wished Rakshitha on her birthday. One of the fans also commented that Rakshitha and her husband Prem have contributed immensely to the Kannada film industry. A social media user also tried to body shame her. Rakshitha did not reply to the comment.

Rakshitha is not much active in the film industry currently. She had last essayed a cameo role in the film Ek Love Ya (2022), directed by her husband Prem. A musical love story, Ek Love Ya received mixed to negative reviews. According to the audience, there was nothing novel in this film to look out for. The audience even went on to say that it doesn’t look like Prem has directed this film. Viewers even called it a one-time watch, that too just for the sake of music rendered by Arjun Janya. Others were of a different opinion and termed Ek Love Ya a brilliant film with riveting twists. They said that Prem’s direction was compelling and one of the pluses of Ek Love Ya. The film revolves around Amar (Raanna) who falls in love with Anitha (Reeshma Nanaiah). Amar proposes to Anitha, but she rejects his advances. This prompts Amar to turn into a different person with dim prospects. Produced by Rakshitha, Ek Love Ya was released on February 24, 2022.

Rakshitha also dominated the headlines because of her stint in the show Comedy Khiladigalu Championship. She was a judge in that show. Comedy Khiladigalu Championship became one of the most-watched Kannada television shows.

