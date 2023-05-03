Actress Ramya Pandian Visits Kailasanathar Temple In Kanchipuram, See Pics

Actress Ramya Pandian recently visited Kailasanathar Temple in Kanchipuram, which is known for its historic architecture. The actress dropped a few pictures that have taken the internet by storm. In the photos, she looked drop-dead gorgeous as she draped herself in a saree.

For her visit to the temple, the actress wore a simple yet elegant black and beige silk saree, which she accessorised with a pair of exquisite earrings. This time, she opted for minimal makeup and left her tresses open to accentuate her features and looked awe-inspiring. Check out the pictures here:

Sharing the photo, the actress captioned, “Enthralled by the Kanchipuram Kailasanathar temple architecture which is believed to be the first structural temple built in South India around 700 CE by Mighty Pallavan King Narasimhavarman." The actress further added, “A mind-blowing fact is that Maverick Monarch Raja Chozhan- I visited this temple and drew inspiration to build the exceptional Brihadeeswara temple at Thanjavur, such is the architectural marvel of this temple."

The Kailasanathar Temple was the earliest of several temples constructed in Kanchipuram by the Pallava kings. The ninth-century temple saw its completion after a 20-year construction period, making it the oldest Shiva shrine in the city. The sandstone sub-shrines that are scattered throughout the temple complex are the temple’s main attraction.

Be it traditional ensemble or Western wear, Ramya Pandian knows how to look her best. Some time back, she uploaded a few pictures in a pink suit and of course looked gorgeous. Ramya accessorised her outfit with bangles and a pair of earrings which left her fans spellbound. For the makeup, the actress completed her look with a stroke of eyeliner and a bindi.

Ramya is best known for Tamil films like Joker and Aan Devathai. She has also acted in noteworthy projects including Dummy Tappasu, Mugilan, Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. Now, she is all set to star in upcoming films such as Idumbankaari and an untitled film. She recently made her Malayalam film debut with Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.

