Actress Shalini Is Trending For Her Divorce Photoshoot, See Pics

Popular Tamil television actress Shalini has turned a new page in her personal life. Shalini got married to Riaz back in July 2020. Cracks started developing in their marriage after a few years. She even accused him of physical and mental abuse. The couple got divorced this year.

After the finalisation of the divorce, Shalini has conducted an unconventional divorce photoshoot that has grabbed the eyeballs of social media users. Along with the bunch of pictures that she dropped on Instagram, the TV star also penned an inspirational note, trying to break the social stigmas surrounding divorce.

“A Divorced Woman’s Message to those who feel voiceless. It’s okay to leave a bad marriage cause You deserve to be happy and never settle for less, take control of your life and make the changes necessary to create a better future for yourself and your children,” read Shalini’s caption.

“DIVORCE is NOT a FAILURE!!! It’s a turning point for you and to lead positive changes in your lives. It takes a lot of courage to leave a marriage and stand alone So to all my BRAVE WOMEN out there I dedicate this,” she concluded.

The pictures captured Shalini, decked up in a bright red, V-neck dress, having a risque thigh-high slit, teamed up with cape-like off-shoulder sleeves. Looking pretty like always, the Mulluma Malarum actress held a banner with the words “DIVORCE” written in gold in a stringy fashion. She flaunted her beaming smile, seemingly happy about starting a new life.

In another set of pictures, Shalini tore a photograph of her and Riaz in half, indicating the end of their relationship. While in the second snap, she exuded boss lady vibes, holding a can of beer in one hand, and on the other a photo-frame-like poster that read, “I got 99 problems but a husband ain’t one.” Shalini further stomped on her ex-partner’s photo with her feet, giving out an angry expression.

Shalini, who starred in some noteworthy serials, also shares a daughter named Riya with her now-divorced husband Riaz. She was a popular contestant in Zee Tamil’s Super Mom reality show, becoming one of the much-loved participants.

