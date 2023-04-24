Adorable Pictures Of Asin's Daughter Arin Viral Again

Actress Asin often treats her fans with pictures of her adorable daughter, Arin Rayn. Recently, some pictures of her daughter from her previous birthday started doing rounds on the internet. In the photos, her daughter can be seen posing in a sparkly golden party dress. She flaunts her dress as she seems to be posing for the camera. The pictures have once again taken the internet by storm. Asin arranged a grand birthday party, featuring all-golden décor for her daughter. For her special day, Asin organised a space-themed birthday cake, with edible figures of an astronaut, spaceship, plants, and satellite.

The caption of the photo reads, “She is the light of our lives and it’s her birthday today!!! Happy 5th birthday Arin! We love you infinitely, immeasurably, immensely, eternally, and not just to the moon and back! To the brightest kid with the kindest heart, sparkliest smile, wittiest remarks, and cutest dance moves… We love watching you grow! Rock-et li’l rockstar! Have a blast!”.

Social media users have commented on the post. One user wrote, “Happy Birthday Angel”. Another user commented, “Heartiest congratulations”. The third user added, “Beautiful”. One user also wrote, “I am a huge fan of you”.

This is not the first time, Asin often shares pictures of her daughter, which creates a storm on social media.

Asin tied the wedding knot with the founder of Indian tech giant Micromax, Rahul Sharma, in 2016. She quit acting after her marriage. The couple was blessed with their baby girl Arin in 2017.

Asin has been a part of successful films including Ghajini, Housefull 2, and Dasavatharam. She has also acted in films like Bol Bachchan, Ready, Kaavalan, London Dreams, Khiladi 786, Aalwar, and Varalaaru. She started her acting journey with the 2001 Malayalam film Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka.

