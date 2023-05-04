After A Flop Debut, Manobala Delivered Back To Back Hits; Know His Story

The Tamil film industry was left shaken by the sudden demise of actor-filmmaker Manobala, who died on Wednesday at a private hospital in Chennai. He was 69. According to his close ones, he had pancreatic issues and was seeking therapy. Manobala was known for making high-calibre Tamil films.

Following his passing, social media has been inundated with condolence posts. Superstar Rajinikanth tweeted. “I am saddened by the death of the popular director, actor, and my friend Manobala," he added. “I’m sorry for his family’s loss. May his soul rest in peace."

Besides him, legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja, with whom Manobala got his start, said, “My student Manobala’s death is an irreparable loss for me and the Tamil film industry”.

Kamal Haasan, a seasoned performer and close friend of Manobala, also paid tribute to the actor. “The news of the passing away of a good friend who was a director, actor, and producer, Manobala is a great sadness”.

Manobala started his career in the film industry as an assistant director before releasing films under his direction. Manobala made his directorial debut with the 1982 film Agaya Gangai starring Karthik and Suhasini in the leading roles. His debut film failed to make good business at the box office but his next Pillai Nila starring Mohan and Radhika turned out to be a big success at the ticket counter.

Following this, he went on to direct films like Sirai Paravai, Moodu Manthiram, Mallu Vaetti Minor, Oorkavalan, Malluvetti Minor, and many more. Besides directing several films, Manobala has starred in several films with prominent actors such as Rajnikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, and Ajith. His exceptional acting skills and powerful personality made him a renowned name in Tamil cinema.

Apart from being a successful actor and director, Manobala made his debut as a producer with the movie Sathuranga Vettai. Manobala is best known for films like Thuppakki, Vetri Padigal, Sathuranga Vettai, and December 31st. The actor has a few projects in the pipeline including Kadhal Sei, Haraa, Adhi Maedhavigal, Andhagan, Golmaal, Kick, and Indian 2 to name a few.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here