Ajith Kumar Carries Bag Of Woman Travelling With 10-Month-Baby In London

Tamil star Ajith Kumar is one of the most famous actors in the film industry. He has engaged the audience with his charismatic persona and his impressive acting skills on-screen. The actor has given blockbusters including Mankatha and Vedalam proving he is a synonym for success. Ajith, who loves to stay away from the public eye and often hits the headline for his unseen photos from his vacations, has now grabbed the attention of many for a sweet reason.

Recently, Thala Ajith left everyone surprised by his sweet gesture towards a woman passenger at London’s Heathrow Airport as they were returning to Chennai. The woman’s husband shared a long appreciation post on Instagram for the actor. The man revealed that his wife was travelling from Glasgow to Chennai and was alone with their 10-month-old baby.

He stated that his wife also had a chance to meet Ajith Kumar at Heathrow. “She was travelling with a cabin suitcase and a baby bag. This man (Ajith Kumar) here not only posed for a picture but he was a superhuman to carry our baby bag from there until flight understanding my wife came alone,” he shared on Instagram. According to his post, when the woman resisted, Ajith replied, “It is okay. I have two kids. So I know how it feels."

The man continued and revealed that the actor carried the baby bag all the way along with his cabin suitcase until the flight and he gave it to the aircraft crew. “While travelling in a shuttle bus my wife again asked him if she can carry it and still, he gently refused. A personality of his stature doing this is something that has floored me. Absolutely humbled by his attitude,” the man finished the note of the post.

Ajith Kumar was last seen in Thunivu which was a hit despite locking horns with Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu. The actor will be soon beginning the shooting of his next film tentatively touted as AK62 which is said to be helmed by Magizh Thirumeni.

