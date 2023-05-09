Ajith Kumar Returns To Chennai After Completing 1st Leg Of His Bike Tour

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar has completed the first leg of his bike tour which has been named Ride For Mutual Respect. In the first part, the actor covered all states of India and a significant part of Nepal and Bhutan. Now the actor has returned to Chennai to start the shooting of Vidaa Muyarchi in the coming months. Ajith’s manager Suresh Chandra shared an update on Twitter with a picture of the actor and he can be seen posing for the camera as he relishes rajma chawal at a restaurant in Bhutan.

Suresh wrote in the tweet, “Having ridden across Challenging Terrains and facing extreme weather conditions. Ajith has ridden across every Indian state and has covered Nepal and Bhutan as well. The next leg of the world tour is to begin in November 2023.”

Havind ridden across Challenging Terrains and facing extreme weather conditions. Ajith has ridden across every Indian state n has covered Nepal n Bhutan aswell.Next leg of world tour to begin in Nov 2023#AjithKumarWorldTour#AKWorldRideformutualrespect pic.twitter.com/aeSuBYDGp9— Suresh Chandra (@SureshChandraa) May 9, 2023

Speaking with the Indian Express, Suresh Chandra shared, “Ajith sir is back in Chennai and he will wrap up the shoot of Vidaa Muyarchi in the coming months.” He also mentioned after the shooting, the Vedalam actor will be travelling to Australia for the second leg of his bike tour in which he will also cover New Zealand.

The actor was often spotted by his fans during the tour and one such video went viral in which he was seen donning a chef’s cap and apron while cooking at a restaurant in Nepal. He was seen behind the counter, cooking with the help of the restaurant staff. He even posed with the staff for a photo op.

Ajith Kumar was last seen in the heist drama Thunivu. The film also featured Manju Warrier and was directed by H Vinoth. It is one of highest grossing films of Ajith’s career which earned around Rs 200 crore globally.

AK62 team, on the other hand, revealed the title of the film on Ajith’s birthday and it has been titled Vidaa Muyarchi and is directed by Magizh Thirumeni. It is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Other cast and crew details of the project have been kept under wraps.

