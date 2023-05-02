Ajith Kumar's Fans Host Food Distribution Program In Puducherry On His Birthday

Ajith Kumar is a Tamil actor who is fondly referred to as Thala by his fans. On May 1, he celebrated his 52nd birthday and wishes poured in from celebrities, friends and from fans across the globe. On the special occasion, his doting fans from Puducherry held a food distribution program.

The Puducherry Friends City Fan Club is known to schedule welfare programs which include the donation of blood, food and education-related things, to name a few. To celebrate the 52nd birthday of Ajith, a food distribution program was held in front of the Anthony temple in Puducherry, Cuddalore Road. More than 500 people were served a hot meal by the fan club.

On Twitter, many celebrities posted birthday messages for Ajith. Actor Prem Kumar wrote, “An actor, racer, chef, pilot, photographer, and much more. His versatility knows no bounds. Wishing our dear AK Sir a very happy birthday! Working with you in Thunivu is an experience I will cherish for my lifetime, and I cannot wait for an opportunity to work with you again.”

An actor, racer, chef, pilot, photographer, and much more. His versatility knows no bounds. Wishing our dear #AK sir a very happy birthday! 🤗 Working with you in #Thunivu is an experience I will cherish for my lifetime, and I cannot wait for an opportunity to work with you… pic.twitter.com/61X0QAsmjM— Prem Kumar (@premkumaractor) May 1, 2023

Writer-director-actor Gaurav Narayanan tweeted, “Ajith Kumar happy birthday to the man of dream, dedication and self-confidence. So happy that I have worked with him as an assistant director and in future will work as a director. Long live dear sir.”

#AjithKumar happy birthday to the man of dream, dedication and self confidence. So happy that I have worked with him as an assistant director and in future will work as director. Long live dear sir 🎂🤗🎂 pic.twitter.com/KwQni5gTc5— Gaurav narayanan (@gauravnarayanan) May 1, 2023

Actor Shanthnu posted, “Happy Bday Thala. An inspiration to millions. Wishing you another hardworking, healthy and successful year ahead.”

Happy Bday Thala 🥰😍An inspiration to millions Wishing you another hardworking, healthy & successful year ahead 🤎- #Shanthnu & #இராவணகோட்டம் team #HappyBdayThala pic.twitter.com/sFbIHzUIXv — Shanthnu இராவண கோட்டம் (@imKBRshanthnu) April 30, 2023

While wishes were pouring in, an announcement was made right at midnight on Ajith Kumar’s birthday which left fans excited. The makers announced the South star’s much-awaited next film, Vidaamuyarchi, by Magizh Thirumeni.The movie will go on the floors by the last week of May. It will also star Arun Vijay.

Ajith was last seen in H Vinoth’s Thunivu in which he shared the screen with Manju Warrier and Samuthirakani.

