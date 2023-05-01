Akhil Akkineni To Collaborate With Vamshi Paidipally and Sujeeth?

Akhil Akkineni’s much-awaited film Agent was released a few days ago to mixed reviews. With this, it appears that Akhil has turned his attention to the next project. According to reports, Akhil is having a meeting with the Saaho director Sujeeth. However, there is confirmation yet. Meanwhile, Vamshi Paidipally is in line to direct a film with Akhil, according to the latest reports.

Akhil Akkineni-starrer Agent was directed by Surender Reddy. Along with Akhil, Mammootty played a pivotal role in the film. According to reports, Akhil watched the morning show at Sree Ramulu Theatre with the fans and left before the first half ended. Akhil’s mother Amala Amala came out in favour of her son’s Agent. She responded to the critics by claiming that, while the film had flaws, she nevertheless enjoyed it. She went to see the film in a theatre with a 50% occupancy rate, and the bulk of the audience was female.

Her post read, “I understand that trolling comes from deeper insecurity and need for achievement. I watched Agent yesterday and honestly enjoyed the film. While it has its flaws, if you watch it with an open mind, you will be amazed. The hall I watched it at was packed, half of the audience were ladies, mothers and grandmothers along with their husbands and sons! There were screams when the action happened. And I am sure the next one will be bigger and better.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amala Akkineni (@akkineniamala)

Early estimates show that Agent made close to Rs 7 crore on its first day. All languages are expected to contribute a total of Rs 7 crore. Agent cost somewhat more than Rs 80 crore to produce. The forthcoming weekend will determine whether or not the film passes the box office test.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here