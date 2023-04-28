At Ponniyin Selvan: 2 Press Meet, Emotional Aishwarya Lekhsmi Thanks Mani Ratnam For...

The much-awaited Mani Ratnam directorial, Ponniyin Selvan: 2 released in the theatres today, April 28. Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in important roles, the sequel of the historical drama has been creating waves much before its release. Ahead of PS:2’s premiere, the film team embarked on a promotional spree in major cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Cochin. During a press conference held in Chennai on April 27, actress Aishwarya Lekshmi who plays the role of Poonguzhali in PS: 2 turned a bit emotional as she expressed her gratitude for working with Mani Ratnam.

Dressed in a golden-embroidered, navy blue traditional attire, Aishwarya Lekshmi was a sight to behold. Sharing her experience of working on the sets of PS: 2, the 32-year-old actress heaped praises on Mani Ratnam for putting faith in her by allowing her to work in such a grand film, alongside seasoned stars.

Aishwarya further lauded her co-star Jayam Ravi, thanking him for cracking out-of-the-blue jokes whenever she got tense, worrying about her performance during the shoot. She even expressed her awe at Trisha Krishnan’s amazing on-screen presence, calling her very “beautiful.” While speaking at the event, the Ammu actress’s eyes welled up, overcome by emotion.

Trisha Krishnan, who was also present at the press conference event spoke highly of Mani Ratnam. “Mani sir I love you… I worked with him as a debutant actress. Now after 20 years, I have worked with him again. I will be grateful for this," she said. Apart from that Trisha further urged movie-goers to watch the film. Quite confidently, she shared that there were no qualms or anxiety within her as she expects PS: 2 will be cherished by the masses.

Earlier, Aishwarya Lekshmi opened up about being scared to play the character of Poonguzhali. But Mani Ratnam assured her that she was capable of pulling off the role. “And the character is sexy,” spoke the director back then.

Ponniyin Selvan: 1 was released last year on September 30. Its sequel, Ponniyin Selvan: 2, released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages is so far doing good in business.

