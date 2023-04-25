Baakiyalakshmi's Male Lead Sathish Kumar Quits, Pens A Note

Popular Tamil TV serial Baakiyalakshmi suffered a huge setback recently after its lead actor Sathish, who plays the role of Gopi, quit the show. Sathish Kumar posted a video on his Instagram, saying that he was officially quitting the Baakiyalakshmi serial. In the video, he said, “I want to inform you all that I officially quit the Baakiyalakshmi serial… Thank you for giving me Gopi in the Baakiyalakshmi serial… I really miss everyone on the set. The serial gave life to my career. My special thanks to the director Siva Sekar, and David sir. Love you all, see you on another project Thank you."

Not only among serial viewers but he was also popular among the youth for his acting. Fans of Baakiyalakshmi were shocked to hear about his decision.

Meanwhile, Baakiyalakshmi won Best Serial at the just-completed Vijay Tele Awards, and the actress who played the lead role won Best Actress. But Sathish’s performance received no honours. It is claimed that his disappointment prompted him to make this choice. He stated, “I’ve been a fool for so long, we can’t fix the world on our own," in another video to support his claim. “We need to adapt. I’ve already done it," Sathish indicated.

Sathish has prior experience in television and cinema. He played the main character in MG Ramachandran, the late chief minister of Tamil Nadu, biography. In addition to acting in series like Sulam, Kalyana Parisu 2, and Anandham, he made his television acting debut in Manthira Vaasal.

Baakiyalakshmi airs on Vijay TV Monday to Saturday from 8:30 to 9:00 pm. It has a huge cast, consisting of Suchitra Shetty as Baakiyalakshmi, Sathish as Gopinath, STP Rosary as Ramamoorthy, Rithika as Amritha, VJ Vishal as Ezhil, Divya Ganesh as Jennifer, and Reshma Pasupuleti as Raadhika.

The show is about the character, Baakiyalakshmi, who attempts to make her family happy but is continually oppressed and criticised by them. The unexpected twists, emotional story and relatable incidents make this serial among the most viewed television shows.

