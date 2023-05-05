Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 Likely To Begin In July: Report

Indian reality shows have been ruling the television industry for the past many years. But the one which has always gotten the attention of the audience is the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss be it in any language. The show inspired by the American reality show Big Brother has captivated fans across the nation and they eagerly wait for the next season. After seeing the success of Bigg Boss in the country it later debuted in Tamil in 2017.

After the successful 6 seasons, it is reported that Vijay TV is gearing up for the seventh season of the show. Last year, due to Covid-19, the last season began in October and concluded in January. However, it is said that the upcoming season is likely to begin by July.

Bigg Boss Tamil has been hosted by Kamal Haasan and will be hosting the upcoming season as well.

In the previous seasons, the famous BB house has seen all of it interact, argue, respect one another, and still manage to have fun together. Even a lot of controversies have erupted in this show as every contestant’s personality and talent are witnessed by the audience.

Many Bigg Boss Tamil contestants have risen to fame after the show, including Harish Kalyan, Raiza Wilson, Rythvika, Suresh Chakravarthy, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Samyuktha, and many others. In the last season, Dhanalaskhmi, Janani and Shivin Ganeshan, stole the show with their sheer contribution during the tasks and entertained the audience throughout their journey in the show.

Azeem lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss Tamil 6 as he gained the maximum votes followed by Vikraman and Shivin Ganesan who grabbed second and third spots respectively.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is currently busy with Indian 2 helmed by Siva Koratala. He also has Mani Ratnam’s next directorial KH234.

