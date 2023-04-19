Court Fines Tamil Actor Vimal Rs 300 For Dragging Cheque Bounce Case

A Chennai court has fined actor Vimal Rs 300 for dragging a cheque bounce case. Vimal, who was also the producer of the film Mannar Vagaiyara, took a loan of Rs 4.5 crore from a financier named Gopi.

He allegedly didn’t give back the amount even after the release of the film. Later, the actor gave back the amount as a cheque. When Gopi deposited it in the bank, it came back saying that there was no money in the account. As a result, Gopi filed a case against Vimal for a cheque fraud of Rs 4.5 crore in the local court.

Vimal didn’t come forward to examine the witnesses in the case. So, the judge finished the assessment of the first witness and started the trial. But Vimal filed a petition to cross-examine the first witness. When this came up for hearing before Judge VC Thaarini, the court accepted Vimal’s plea and also handed him a fine of Rs 300 for acting with the intention of dragging the case. The judge then adjourned the hearing to April 25.

Vimal has been a popular actor in the Tamil film industry. He started out in 2004 with uncredited roles in films like Ghilli, Kireedam, Kuruvi and Pandhyama. He played his first leading role in the 2009 film Pasanga, directed by Pandiraj, in which he played the character of Meenakshi Sundaram, an insurance agent. His performance was well-received and the actor also won a Vijay Award for Best Debut Actor.

Vimal produced Mannar Vagaiyara, a 2018 Indian Tamil-language action-drama film that was written and directed by G Boopathy Pandian. The film also featured Anandhi, Prabhu, Saranya Ponvannam, Chandini Tamilrasan and Karthik Kumar, amongst others. It also featured music composed by Jakes Bejoy and cinematography by PG Muthiah and Sooraj Nallusami. The film was released on January 28, 2018, and became a decent hit after completing 100 days of its theatrical run.

