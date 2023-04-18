Dhanush To Direct The Sequel Of His 2006-Film Pudhupettai? What We Know

Tamil actor Dhanush seems to have his hands full with films. The 40-year-old is already busy shooting for his upcoming biggie titled Captain Miller. Not just that, he has also collaborated with filmmaker Mari Selvaraj for yet another untitled project. Dhanush had previously worked with Mari in the 2021 action-drama Karnan. Now, he is once again ready to don the director’s cap for yet another time. For his 50th film, Dhanush will be reportedly directing the sequel to his 2006 action-thriller Pudhupettai, titled Pudhupettai 2. He will be accompanied by his brother Selvaragavan, who will pen down Pudhupettai 2’s screenplay.

According to reports, Dhanush is ready to slip into the shoes of his Pudhupettai character Kokki Kumar. Last year, Selvaragavan took fans into frenzied excitement after he announced that Pudhupettai would have a sequel. During that time, he was busy with two films, namely - Naane Varuven and Ayirathil Oruvan 2. He assured the masses about the comeback of Dhanush’s character from the film, Koki Kumar.

“It (Naane Varuven) is not Pudhupettai 2. In between this and Ayirathil Oruvan 2, the Pudhupettai sequel will be released and Kokki Kumar will come back,” revealed Selvaragavan in an earlier interview with a portal. There is not much information about Pudhupettai 2, but the official announcement will likely be made soon enough.

Pudhupettai, released in 2006, revolved around a young boy who after fleeing from his home, lands in the world of mafias. It’s the story of how the boy slowly climbs the ladder of hierarchy, toppling the others to become a fearful ganglord himself.

Apart from Dhanush, Pudhupettai also starred Sneha, Sonia Agarwal, Azhagam Perumal, Bala Singh, and Prudhviraj in important roles. Dhanush was lauded by both the audience and critics for his stupendous performance, with the film minting crores at the box office.

Speaking about Dhanush, his next cinematic venture Captain Miller is directed by Arun Matheswaran. Actress Priyanka Arulmohan has been cast opposite Dhanush, while actor Shiva Rajkumar is also billed to have an important role. Sundeep Kishan will be seen as the antagonist in the drama flick with GV Prakash composing the music. Captain Miller is touted to have a 1940s backdrop.

Dhanush’s untitled film with Mari Selvaraj was announced on the occasion of Karnan’s second anniversary. It will be produced collaboratively by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films and Zee Studios. The makers are tight-lipped about the yet-to-be-titled film’s other details.

