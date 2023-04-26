Director Mysskin Courts Criticism For His Controversial Comment On Chain Smoking

Tamil director-actor Mysskin has recently caused a furore with his controversial speech at the trailer launch of Dinosaurs. The event was held at Satyam Theater in Royapettah, Chennai. Directed by MR Madhavan, actors like Udhay Karthik, Rishi Rithvik and Sai Priya Deva will essay key roles in Dinosaurs. Mysskin said that he knows Dinosaurs will be a success at the box office. Then, he said that MR Madhavan’s face resembles that of a chain smoker. Mysskin said that he himself used to smoke 100 cigarettes while shooting Chithiram Pesuthadi. He added that he smoked 120 cigarettes while filming Anjathe. According to Mysskin, when a director is concerned about the making of his film, he needs to smoke more. This comment by Mysskin didn’t go down well with social media users. He has been criticised for supporting smoking.

Mysskin, while talking about Dinosaurs, said that the film is based on an outside-the-box concept. He said that he doesn’t have any idea what the film’s title means. “But this film will definitely be a hit,” Mysskin stated.

The trailer of Dinosaurs has received a brilliant response from the audience. It was unveiled by Tips Tamil and received more than 2, 61, 000 views. Going by the trailer, it feels like a gangster drama. The clip assured that Dinosaurs is going to have moments of comedy and romance as well.

The audience appreciated the trailer, particularly the glimpse of background music, rendered by Bobo Sasii. They also loved the glimpses of cinematography and dialogue. Viewers commented that Dinosaurs is going to be a perfect mass masala thriller film. A viewer requested the creators to dub Dinosaurs in all the languages. A user opined that the trailer looks amazing, but the lead hero should have been actors like Dhanush, GV Prakash Kumar or Thalapathy Vijay. The release date of this film is yet to be known. It is produced by Srinivas Sambandam.

