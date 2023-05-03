Director Pannaga Bharana's Birthday Wish For Meghana Raj Gives Glimpses Of Her Upcoming Film

Malayalam and Kannada actress Meghana Raj Sarja turned 33 today. On the occasion of her birthday, the Kannada film director and actor Pannaga Bharana shared a birthday post to shower her with warm greetings. In the picture, Bharana gave a glimpse of the actress’ upcoming movie Tatsama Tadbhava- The Confession. The photo unveils Meghana standing in the forest while holding a torch in her hand. Check out the pictures here:

The actress is all geared up to star in her upcoming movie Tatsama Tadbhava- The Confession. With this movie, Meghana is making a comeback on the big screens after a hiatus of two years. Written and directed by Vishal Atreya, the film also stars Prajwal Devaraj and Aravinnd Iyer in the lead roles.

This movie marks her first film since the death of her husband Chiranjeevi Sarja back in 2020. Bankrolled by Meghana and Chiranjeevi’s best friend and director Pannaga Bharana, the actress is going to play the titular character in the film. However, the release date of the film has not yet been confirmed.

Touted to be a crime thriller, the makers released the first look of the film a few months back. The poster captured a scared Meghana, silenced by her grubby hands. “In this film, Meghana is going to become the voice of other women. She has portrayed the highs and lows of their lives through her portrayal in this film,” shared Bharana.

Yesterday, on the occasion of their wedding anniversary, the actress shared a throwback picture with her late husband. While sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “MCForever," with an infinite emoji. Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja tied the wedding knot back in 2018 after dating for quite a long time.

Chiranjeevi Sarja reportedly died of a cardiac arrest in 2020 leaving his fans in shock and despair.

Meghana Raj is best known for films including Aatagara, Raja Huli and Bahuparaak. She has also been a part of notable films such as Punda, Kaadhal Solla Vandhen, Lakshmana and Iruvudellava Bittu, to name a few. Now, she is all set to star in upcoming films like Jindha, Nagarjuna, Shabdha and Buddhivantha 2.

