Gautham Vasudev Menon Shares His Experience Of Working With Thalapathy Vijay In Leo

Leo, the highly anticipated film of 2023, is set to hit theatres soon. It is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, with Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, and is looking at October 2023 release. The film also has Gautham Vasudev Menon playing an important role. Now, Gautham has revealed his experience of working with Thalapathy Vijay. He revealed that working with Vijay was a great opportunity for him. He also added that his character travels with Vijay’s character in the film, and he also got the opportunity to interact with him during the shoot.

Gautham also talked about his experience working on the project and how he got convinced to take on a key role in the film. Despite his initial reluctance, Gautham agreed to play a role, as he has a lot of admiration for Lokesh and his persistence. He added, “I accepted this movie only because of Lokesh. He asked me for Vikram, but I couldn’t do it. He told me, ‘Sir, you’re the first person I am calling you right after signing this movie. You are playing a very important character in this movie."

The shooting of Leo began earlier this year, and the team started it from Kashmir. The cast and crew shot the film’s schedule for 50 days in the valley and then returned to Chennai. Earlier, Lokesh revealed that the film still has some 50 days of shooting left, after which it will go into post-production.

Apart from Vijay and Gautham, the film has an ensemble cast including Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Priya Anand, Mysskin, and Mansoor Ali Khan.

Gautham Vasudev Menon was last seen in the Malayalam film Anuragam. The film was directed by Shahad Nilambur and starred Ashwin Jose, Gouri G Kishan, Gautham Menon, and Devayani in prominent roles.

Recently, he was also seen in the hit Tamil film Viduthalai Part 1, which is directed by Vetrimaaran. The film received a great response from the critics for its characterisation, performances, plot, technical aspects, background music, and cinematography. The fans are eagerly waiting for its sequel, and the makers are looking for a late 2023 release.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here