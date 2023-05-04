GV Prakash Teams Up With Sivakarthikeyan And Sai Pallavi For Actor's Next

Sivakarthikeyan has teamed up with Rajkumar Periasamy for his next project, reportedly titled SK21, following the upcoming Maaveeran and Ayalaan. The duo is well-known for their work on numerous television shows. Apart from this, actress Sai Pallavi has also been cast as the female lead in SK21. While other details are being kept under wraps, actor and music composer GV Prakash Kumar has been announced to be part of the film.

Prakas expressed his excitement at joining Sivakarthikeyan and Kamal Haasan in a tweet. He added, “A superb script from the director Rajkumar KP waiting for this beauty to translate soon. This boy is going to make it big. Thanks, Mahendran sir.”

A superb script from director @Rajkumar_KP … waiting for this beauty to translate soon . This boy is going to make it big … 🔥🔥 … thanks #Mahendran sir pic.twitter.com/80GjckTJJ4— G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) May 3, 2023

Later Raj Kamal Film International tweeted, “Welcome onboard GV Prakash for mission SK21.”

It should be mentioned that Sivakarthikeyan previously collaborated with Periasamy on a private Tamil channel in Chennai, as well as on other projects and shows for the small screen. Sai Pallavi will play the female lead, with the rest of the cast and crew to be announced soon.

SK21 is said to be a periodic action drama and the actor will be wearing a distinct look in the film because he supposedly plays an army soldier. The majority of the film’s production will take place in Kashmir and other Northern states, and Sivakarthikeyan has been working out regularly to maintain his superfit physique.

Sivakarthikeyan has taken a break from Twitter and the movie makers and his team will continue to share updates about his film. He was most recently seen in KV Anudeep’s film Prince. He is now waiting for his film Maaveeran to be released. Ashwin Madonne has directed it, which stars Aditi Shankar as the female lead and Mysskin as the antagonist. The film is scheduled to be released on June 29.

Sivakarthikeyan’s long-awaited film Ayalaan, starring Rakul Preet Singh as the female lead, is also expected to hit theatres for Diwali 2023. Ravikumar, a debutante, directs the film.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here