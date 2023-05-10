Have 9 Plates On My Face After Pichaikkaran 2 Accident: Vijay Antony

Tamil actor-director Vijay Antony’s directorial debut film Pichaikkaran 2 will be released in theatres on May 19. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The sequel to the commercial success Pichaikkaran is both produced and directed by the actor. But earlier this year, the fans of Vijay Antony were shocked to hear when they came to know about the accident, which happened on the sets of the movie while shooting in Malaysia. Vijay was badly injured and he had to go through major surgery to fix his broken nose and jaw.

To not distress his fans, he kept updating them about his surgery and recovery through his Twitter handle from time to time. He also promised to talk with them as soon as possible. Now, after successful surgery, he is back with the promotion of his soon-to-be-released movie.

During an interview with Galata Tamil, he spoke about his accident and explained what went wrong. He shared that he and the actress were present on a jet ski boat in the sea. Another boat was shooting the scene. To give a better shot, Vijay Antony decided to get closer to the boat. But due to the unexpected height of the wave, the boat lost control and slammed jetski on which the actor was present.

“I don’t know if the wave height was high at one point. The boat lost control and hit the boat directly opposite. In the collision, I hit my face and my nose was broken. My jaw fell. I just fell on the ground and passed away.” He added. He was rushed to the hospital after that by the staff members.

This accident may have broken his nose and jaw for once but not his spirit. He added that now he has 9 plates on his face but his mind is very good. He further said that he has come from zero, so such accidents are nothing for him. “I took everything for granted, that’s all,” he said referring to all the bad times he faced in his life.

