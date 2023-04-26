'If Your Story Ends Here, World Will Be So Happy': Selvaraghavan's Tweet Is Viral

Tamil director and screenwriter Selvaraghavan has emerged as a leading filmmaker in the last few years. He made his directorial debut with Dhanush-starrer Thulluvadho Ilamai. After that, he gave consecutive hits like Kaadhal Kondein, 7G Rainbow Colony, Pudhupettai and Aayirathil Oruvan. He last directed Naane Varuvean, which featured Dhanush. Apart from direction, he has also acted in movies such as Beast, Saani Kaayidham and Naane Varuvean. He played the lead role in Bakasuran which was released recently and received mixed reviews. He will next be seen in Mark Antony as an actor.

Selvaraghavan keeps his fans up to date and often shares his experiences on Twitter. His most recent tweet that he shared on Wednesday is now going viral on the micro-blogging platform. His tweet translates to, “If your story ends here, the world will be so happy. Screaming. The next job will be to bury you. Your achievement is to get back from there." Take a look:

Many of his fans reacted to the tweet. One of the users wrote, “Believe me this world is beautiful don’t hate the world this opinion will harm you and those around you and will never do any good," while another demanded, “Waiting for #7GRainbowcolony #Part2 sir."

Selvaraghavan regularly shares philosophical insights on Twitter. Earlier on April 10, he tweeted, “What was like that in that first love! Thinking about life is over! God also did not tell us that it was once in a lifetime."

Selvaraghavan, on April 22, shared the teaser and first-look poster of his upcoming film Farhana. He tweeted, “The struggle is real, but so is the strength! Watch the teaser for #Farhana and mark your calendars for May 12th, when it hits theatres- https://youtu.be/IFJpD1Z73ac @aishu_dil @selvaraghavan @aishwaryadutta6 @anumolofficial @JithanRamesh @justin_tunes @gokulbenoy @EditorSabu @sivadigitalart @nelsonvenkat @prabhu_sr @dreamwarriorpic #FarhanaTeaser #FarhanafromMay12." Check it out:

