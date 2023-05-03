Ilaiyaraaja’s Nephew Pavalar Shiva Dies Aged 60

Ilaiyaraaja is one of the most respected and popular music composers in the South Indian film industry. Even his family members are all associated with music and have been a part of the industry for a long time. Ilaiyaraaja’s nephew, Pavalar Shiva, has passed away due to ill health.

Pavalar Shiva was the son of Ilaiyaraaja’s elder brother, Pavalar Varadharajan. He was 60 years old and used to live with his family in Puducherry. Similar to his family members, he was also a trained musician and worked as a guitarist in various songs by Ilaiyaraaja. Pavalar Shiva had been suffering from ill health for a long time and was undergoing treatment.

Ilaiyaraaja and his family are deeply saddened after hearing about the demise of Pavalar Shiva. Many celebrities in the South Indian film industry have paid their condolences to the late musician. The statement of his death was released by music composer Dhina. He said, “I am saddened to announce the passing away of guitarist Shiva, son of Pavalar Varadharajan, Ilaiyaraaja’s elder brother. He said that he prays for his soul to rest in peace."

Pavalar Varadharajan played a crucial role in developing Ilaiyaraaja’s career. He was a singer, lyricist, musician, and dramatist, who mainly did music programmes for the Communist Party of India during election campaigns. He had three brothers: RD Bhaskar, Ilaiyaraaja, and Gangai Amaran. He married Seeniyammal in 1952, and the couple had three sons: Pavalar Mainthan, Stalin Varadharajan, and Pavalar Shiva. He passed away in 1973 after being admitted to a hospital due to health problems.

According to reports, Pavalar Shiva’s final rites will take place soon. Ilaiyaraaja, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Karthik Raja, Gangai Amaran, Venkat Prabhu, Premji Amaran, Bhavatharini, and other celebrities will be attending the funeral.

In 2020, another son of Pavalar Varadharaja, Pavalar Mainthan, aka Homo Jov Daniel, died due to illness. Similar to his family, even he was interested in films, but he wanted to become a director more than a musician. He even worked as an assistant director on various films but passed away due to kidney failure.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here