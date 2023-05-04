In Tamil Nadu's Attur, 5 Theatres Ordered To Remain Closed For 3 Days

S Karmegam, District Collector of Tamil Nadu’s Salem, has ordered a three-day closure of five theatres in Attur. The district administration had given cinemas the directive not to broadcast any special shows during the Pongal festival in January. But they ran special performances in the Attur neighbourhood despite the directive. Varisu, starring Thalapathy Vijay, and Thunivu, starring Ajith Kumar, were screened for fans at 4:00 am.

Based on this information, the revenue officials recently submitted their reports to the district collector. After going through the reports, Karmegam enquired about the screening of the special sequences with the theatre owners in Attur. Due to theatre owners’ failure to provide sufficient justification in this regard, these cinemas have now been directed to be closed for three days that is from Tuesday to Thursday by the Salem District Collector.

However, one theatre that had been closed for the previous 15 days for maintenance showed a movie on Tuesday. On information, the revenue officials rushed to the theatre and explained the Collector’s order, stopped the show and closed the theatre. Before this, as usual, the fans were given tickets and allowed into the theatre for the morning show at 10:00 am. Due to this confusion, the fans who came to see the movie felt disappointed.

An appeal against this order can be filed within 30 days of its publication. The theatre owners can file the appeal to the Administrative Commissioner of Revenue, as stated in the order.

In the South, fans love their favourite stars unconditionally. Vijay Thalapathy’s fans are unique when it comes to showing their love for this star. Showing their love for this star, when Vijay’s much-awaited film Beat was released on April 13 last year, his ardent fans created large cut-outs, covered them with milk and set crackers ablaze. One litre of petrol was given to 100 owners of two-wheelers who came to watch the movie in the Tambaram neighbourhood of Chengalpattu by Vijay’s supporters.

With a gross collection of more than Rs 300 crore, the Varisu movie recently became Thalapthy Vijay’s highest-grossing film ever and his first to cross the Rs 300 crore mark.

