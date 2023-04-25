'Integral To Aadujeevitham's Script': Amala Paul On Kiss Scene With Prithviraj Sukumaran

The acclaimed Malayalam novel Goat Days, written by Benyamin in 2008, will soon be adapted into a film. The movie is titled Aadujeevitham and is directed by Blessy. The movie is said to be based on a real-life incident and explores the topic of modern-day slavery. Recently, a trailer was released for the upcoming film.

The trailer features impressive visuals and showcases the character of Najeeb, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran, a migrant worker from Kerala who travelled to Saudi Arabia for work but ended up being forced to herd goats in the desert. He meets Ibrahim, played by Jean-Louis, in his attempt to escape. The teaser highlights Prithviraj’s remarkable transformation into the character of Najeeb, as he lost around 24 kilograms to fit the role of a survivor in the thriller.

The filming of Aadujeevitham took place in Algeria, Jordan, and India. After completion of the shoot, Prithviraj shared some pictures from the set and expressed his satisfaction, stating that the film had taken 14 years to make and had faced countless obstacles and challenges, including three waves of the pandemic, but had finally achieved a remarkable outcome.

Amala Paul also played an important role in the movie as Najeeb Mohammad’s wife. A.R. Rahman composed the music for the film, while Oscar-winning sound designer Rasul Pookutty also contributed to the project.

The trailer of Aadujeevitham has sparked controversy due to a lip-lock scene featuring Amala Paul and Prithviraj. In a later interview, Amala Paul defended the scene, stating that it was necessary for the storyline and was executed appropriately.

Amala Paul’s previous film Aadai generated controversy when she appeared nude in a scene, which was one of the most discussed moments in Tamil cinema. Despite this, Amala Paul courageously took on the role as demanded by the script.

Aadujeevitham, which was shot in 3D, is set to premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and will be released worldwide in the latter half of 2023, although the release date has not yet been announced.

Amala Paul had a small part in the Bollywood film Bholaa, a Hindi adaptation of the popular Tamil movie Kaithi, featuring Ajay Devgn in the lead role. She is currently working on two more films, Dvija and Adho Andha Paravai Pola.

