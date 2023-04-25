Katrina Kaif Is A Sight To Behold In This Rs 7 Lakh White Anarkali

Katrina Kaif is a stunner. Whatever be the occasion, Katrina is someone who dresses to perfection. From Western wear to desi avatars, the actress aces outfits across the fashion spectrum. For Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Eid bash, Katrina picked a white Anarkali and made our hearts flutter.

Katrina Kaif slipped into Tarun Tahiliani’s bespoke Anarkali, which costs Rs 7,49,900. She exuded elegance in this two-piece pastel-white chikankari suit. It consisted of a monotone maxi-length kurta with long sleeves. The kurta featured a V-neckline in a two-tiered pattern, and delicate sequin embroidery and the outfit was adorned with pearls. She teamed it up with a sheer dupatta of matching colour.

A sparkling outfit like hers definitely needs to be accessorised to uplift the overall look. Katrina Kaif opted for a minimalist look. Leaving the need to don a heavy neckpiece, she chose chaandbali earrings with her traditional outfit along with rings. She wore an embroidered pastel-coloured juttis, which are always in trend and can be rocked with any traditional or Indo-western outfit.

Katrina kaif kept her makeup minimal too. She chose satin-finish skin with maroon eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, contoured cheeks, nude lips and a hint of highlighter. She wished everyone “Eid Mubarak” in the caption.

Actress Vaani Kapoor commented on the post, “So pretty”, and dropped a red heart. Actress-singer Sophie Choudry reacted with heart-eye emojis.

