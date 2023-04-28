'Love His Caring Attitude': Prabhu Deva’s Second Wife Heaps Praise On Actor-director

Actor and director Prabhu Deva, known for his splendid dancing skills, celebrated his 50th birthday on April 3. While he received birthday wishes from all quarters of the film industry, this year’s birthday was special for his fans as they got to see his second wife, Dr Himani for the first time. Prabhu Deva had married Dr Himani, a physiotherapist by profession. The actor had reportedly met her after he needed treatment for his chronic back pain. Someone recommended Himani to him and according to reports, they fell in love during therapy. They got married in the year 2020.

The couple have never been seen together in public and fans never got to see Himani. However, on the occasion of the actor’s birthday, Himani made a video for her husband. It was during a show that Prabhu Deva attended that he was shown the video of his wife wishing him a happy birthday. She was all praises for him and said that she loved his loving and caring attitude as well as his sense of humour. She said that she has been very happy in the three years of marriage and called herself lucky to have been married to him and stay with him forever.

Prabhu Deva is also seen blushing as he watches his wife heap praises on him on screen. The video was shared by an official fan page of Prabhu Deva and went instantly viral since fans got to catch a glimpse of his wife for the first time.

Prabhu Deva parted ways with his first wife Ramalath after 16 years of marriage. They had three children together, Vishal, Rishi Raghavendra Deva and Adith Deva. They, unfortunately, lost Vishal to cancer. The former couple divorced citing irreconcilable differences. Ramlath had claimed at the time that the divorce in 2010 was brought on by Prabhu Deva’s affair with actress Nayanthara.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here