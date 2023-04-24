Madras HC Withholds Six-month Jail Sentence Against Tamil Director N Lingusamy

It is a major relief for Tamil filmmaker N Lingusamy after the Madras High Court on Monday withheld the jail sentence ruled by the session court against the director in a cheque bounce case. The counsel representing N Lingusamy informed Justice V Sivagnanam of the Madras High Court that the director has already deposited 20 per cent of the cheque amount in Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Saidapet, Chennai and will deposit another 20 per cent of the amount in the same court. The high court accepted the argument and suspended the six-month jail sentence imposed on him. It also has ordered him to deposit the cheque amount within six weeks.

It is worth noting that last year, a financial firm named PVP Capitals Limited filed a case against N Lingusamy and his brother N Subash Chandra Bose in a Rs 1.03 crore cheque bounce case.

According to the reports, in 2014, the brothers borrowed money from PVP Capitals. When they tried to repay the loan, their cheque bounced; and following this, the firm filed a case against them. The brothers own the production house, Thirrupathi Brothers.

Then a metropolitan magistrate court in Saidapet penalised Lingusamy a six-month imprisonment for the case. The order was issued on August 22 last year, but Lingusamy had filed an appeal to quash the ruling. On April 12, the Madras Principal Sessions Court upheld the 6-month jail decision given by the Saidapet court. Lingusamy later shared a statement stating that he will be moving towards the upper court to rule out the jail sentence of 6 months.

Subsequently, the last few years have been financially troublesome for Lingusamy and his brother, as their productions have not performed well at the box office and they have ended up in debt.

N Lingusamy is famous for his work in the Tamil film industry and has given hits like Aanandham, Run, Paiyaa and Sandagozgi. N Lingusamy’s last directorial film was the bilingual film Warrior with Telugu actor Ram Pothineni and Krithi Shetty in the lead. The film miserably failed at the box office, and couldn’t impress the critics either.

