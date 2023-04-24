Makers Of Sivakarthikeyan’s Next Maaveeran Lock Release Date

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan has teamed up with National Award-winning filmmaker Madonne Ashwin for the movie Maaveeran. The producers of the movie revealed the release date on the occasion of Eid. The action drama will hit theatres on August 11/. In the most recent character poster unveiled by the makers, Sivakarthikeyan sports a tough and menacing look. The announcement of the star’s upcoming appearance on the big screen has delighted fans, and the movie is anticipated to have a strong opening weekend.

Sivakarthikeyan tweeted about the same and wrote, “My dear brothers and sisters, see u in theatres. Maaveeran in theatres from August 11th.” Within just a few days, the video has surpassed over 2 lakh views and Twitter users have flooded the comments section. One of them wrote, “A hero who hails the name of a hero will create great success.” Another wrote, “Best Wishes for a Blockbuster success brother.”

Sivakarthikeyan has already finished filming his scenes for Maaveeran, and the actor has reportedly performed some high-octane action scenes. Aditi Shankar, who plays the female lead, is poised to win over admirers with her second Tamil film. Fans may anticipate a compelling social message from the movie, which has significant roles for Mysskin and Saritha. The debut single tune, by Bharath Shankar, has successfully struck a chord by dominating the music charts.

Sivakarthikeyan has undergone a physical transformation in preparation of his upcoming movie alongside Rajkumar Periyasamy. The talented actor is said to be portraying an army officer in the movie. Sai Pallavi has been cast in the role of the female lead, while GV Prakash Kumar is reportedly composing the soundtrack in a first-time collaboration with Sivakarthikeyan.

Apart from this, the makers of the fantasy comedy Ayalaan announced on Monday that it will be screened at theatres around the world on the festive occasion of Diwali this year. R Ravikumar wrote and directed the pan-India film, which features Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh in prominent roles.

