Meera Jasmine Set For Comeback To Tamil Cinema After 10 Years, Reunites With Madhavan

Actress Meera Jasmine is set to reunite with R Madhavan for the movie Test which also has Nayanthara in the lead role. By appearing in films like New Geetha with Vijay, Anjaneya with Ajith, Run with Madhavan and Sandakhozhi with Vishal, she has gained the respect of fans. With Test, Meera will be returning to Tamil cinema after a long time. The actress informed her fans about her comeback through an Instagram update. She expressed how much she missed this cinema and is feeling grateful for working with the cast of the movie Test.

“There is something so fulfilling about returning to familiar spaces and people that remain unchanged amidst all the transformations, the opportunity to work with @actormaddy @worldofsiddharth #Nayanthara for @sash041075 @studiosynot on TEST is an honour.” she wrote.

After a long absence of 10 years, Meera Jasmine will return to the Tamil film business with producer Sasikanth’s new project, Test. This movie is also the directorial debut of S Shashikanth. Through a tweet, YNOT Studios also revealed Meera’s part in the film.

Now with this movie, the loved pair of Meera Jasmine and R Madhavan will be back again after a long 19 years gap. Their last movie together was Ayitha Ezhuthu which was directed by Mani Ratnam in 2004.

The movie also stars Nayanthara and Siddharth in addition to Meera and Madhavan. Shakthisree Gopalan, a singer will make her film music composition debut with this movie. The film’s plot and other information are still unclear, despite the fact that it is quite evident from the motion picture poster which was released last month, that the movie Test is about the game of cricket. The recently released motion poster has made cinema fans excited about the upcoming film Madhavan.

The movie is already in the process of shooting and is expected to release in 2024. It will be screened in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.