Old Clip Of AR Rahman Praising Yuvan Shankar Raja For His Exceptional Vocals Viral

Singer-songwriter and composer Yuvan Shankar Raja is one of the most talented musicians in the film industry. He has delivered some soothing musical compositions in films like Paiyaa, Love Today, and Naane Varuvean among others. Son of another legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja, Yuvan seems to be following his father’s footsteps while making sure that he carves an identity of his own as well. Recently, an old video of musical maestro, AR Rahman heaping praises on Yuvan has once again gone viral on social media. The short video clip was taken from the audio launch event of the 2008 Tamil-language film Saroja, where AR Rahman was an esteemed guest.

Saroja’s songs were composed by none other than Yuvan himself. Sharing the same stage as AR Rahman, the video captured Yuvan letting out a shy laugh. Lauding Yuvan for his amazing musical compositions, AR Rahman shared that even hearing the name Yuvan, makes him break into a smile. Recounting the bygone days spent with Ilaiyaraaja, the Jai Ho composer revealed that one day when the duo was playing the keyboard, he first heard the voice of Yuvan.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CrtOu5kARaz/

Being a proficient singer-composer himself, it did not take time for AR Rahman to recognise Yuvan’s talent, after hearing his voice. Coming back to the present, AR Rahman revealed that Yuvan has grown into a skilled musician now. The 56-year-old further added that he was proud Yuvan was carrying the legacy of his father Ilaiyaraaja forward, by creating a different path toward success for himself.

The old video clip is now being widely circulated on social media. Social media users are dropping their reactions in the comments. While one netizen wrote, “AR” adding a heart emoji, another joked, “I was thinking that both of them are brothers.” Others went all red hearts in the comments, presumably showing their admiration for both AR Rahman and Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Earlier, Yuvan also expressed his gratitude toward AR Rahman for helping him conduct a music concert in Dubai ahead of the young musician completing 25 years in the film industry. In an interview with a media portal, Yuvan revealed that AR Rahman was the one who prompted the Tamil artists to perform at the Dubai Expo.

“When they asked AR Rahman to perform live, he told them that he would perform only if they allow the other Tamil artists to perform,’ shared Yuvan back then, lauding AR Rahman’s generous gesture.

